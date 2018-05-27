China Supports US-North Korean Summit Amid Resumption of Preparations

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China strongly supports the upcoming summit between the United States and North Korea and hopes that the event will yield positive results amid the on-and-off plans to hold it, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said on Sunday, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

"China unwaveringly supports the hosting of the North-US summit … We hope both the North and the United States show patience and good faith to focus on resolving concerns and carry out the process to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula," Lu stated.

Beijing believes that the real-life dialogue between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is "the key" to the settlement of the nuclear crisis, the spokesman added.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the day before that the delegation from the US administration would go to Singapore, where President Donald Trump was expected to meet Kim Jong-un.

The statement was made two days after the White House released Trump's letter informing Kim that the US leader was canceling their meeting in Singapore. However, the following day, the US president indicated that he might yet meet the North Korean leader as scheduled or postpone the summit.