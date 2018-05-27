Russian Ambassador to Australia: Accusations on MH17 Crash ‘Planned Provocation’

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to Australia Grigory Logvinov said on Sunday that the accusations against Moscow with regard to the 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 were "preliminary planned."

"Despite everything, all our efforts to commence a serious, solid and professional joint work are rejected out of hand … Therefore, we obviously see double standards, which only confirm that we are dealing with preliminarily planned provocation, and MH17 passengers, including Australian citizens, are its victims," Logvinov said, as quoted in the embassy’s statement.

The ambassador stressed that the investigation into the crash was unreliable as it is mostly based on information from social networks and several NGOs known for "primitive fabrications."

On Thursday, the Netherlands and Australia told the Russian Foreign Ministry that they held Moscow responsible for the crash of the passenger plane en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, which was downed in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014.

The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) said the same day that the missile that downed the aircraft was launched by a Buk missile system allegedly belonging to the Russian Armed Forces. The Russian Defense Ministry has denied the allegations

Commenting on the accusations, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said that the JIT's accusations of Russia's involvement in the MH17 tragedy were unfounded and that the investigation was one-sided. Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Russia was not allowed to investigate the MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine, clarifying that Moscow could only recognize the results of the investigation if took part in the probe.