13:52 GMT +327 May 2018
    A damaged missile is displayed during a news conference by members of the Joint Investigation Team, comprising the authorities from Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine who present interim results in the ongoing investigation of the 2014 MH17 crash that killed 298 people over eastern Ukraine, in Bunnik, Netherlands, May 24, 2018

    Russian Ambassador to Australia: Accusations on MH17 Crash ‘Planned Provocation’

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador to Australia Grigory Logvinov said on Sunday that the accusations against Moscow with regard to the 2014 crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 were "preliminary planned."

    "Despite everything, all our efforts to commence a serious, solid and professional joint work are rejected out of hand … Therefore, we obviously see double standards, which only confirm that we are dealing with preliminarily planned provocation, and MH17 passengers, including Australian citizens, are its victims," Logvinov said, as quoted in the embassy’s statement.

    The ambassador stressed that the investigation into the crash was unreliable as it is mostly based on information from social networks and several NGOs known for "primitive fabrications."

    On Thursday, the Netherlands and Australia told the Russian Foreign Ministry that they held Moscow responsible for the crash of the passenger plane en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, which was downed in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014.

    A Malaysian air crash investigator inspects the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) in Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 22, 2014
    © REUTERS / Maxim Zmeyev
    Allegations by Bellingcat of Russia's Involvment in MH17 Crash Based on Old Fakes - Russian MoD
    The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) said the same day that the missile that downed the aircraft was launched by a Buk missile system allegedly belonging to the Russian Armed Forces. The Russian Defense Ministry has denied the allegations.

    Commenting on the accusations, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said that the JIT's accusations of Russia's involvement in the MH17 tragedy were unfounded and that the investigation was one-sided. Later, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Russia was not allowed to investigate the MH17 crash in eastern Ukraine, clarifying that Moscow could only recognize the results of the investigation if took part in the probe.

