Russian Servicemen Killed in Syria After Shelling Carried Out by Militants - MoD

A shelling carried out by militants in Syrian Deir ez-Zor left two Russian military advisers dead and five more servicemen injured, the Russian Ministry of Defense has stated on Sunday.

Four Russian servicemen were killed in Syria as a result of militants shelling, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Several groups of terrorists attacked at night an artillery battery of the Syrian government forces in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor. Two Russian military advisers, who controlled the fire of the Syrian artillery were killed on the spot. Five more servicement were injured and were taken to the hospital immediately," the ministry said.

Later, two servicement died in the hospital.

According to the statement, the Syrian armed forces with the assistance of the Russian military advisers took the fight started after the attack. During the battle with terrorists, which lasted about one hour, servicemen eliminated 43 terrorists and six all-terrain vehicle with installed large caliber weapons.

