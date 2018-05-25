US Sanctions on Iranian Aviation to Expand Tehran-Moscow Ties - Civil Aviation

"Certainly, the sanctions would lead to an increase and acceleration of cooperation with our friend Russia… Iran would continue to develop its aviation industry despite sanctions," Jafarzadeh said.
The spokesman noted that the Iranian aviation industry had gotten used to operating under sanctions and would use its previous experience in its future work.
On Thursday, the United States imposed additional sanctions on Iranian and Turkish companies and individuals that could be linked to previously sanctioned Iranian airlines Mahan Air, Caspian Air, Meraj Air and Pouya Air.
