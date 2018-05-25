US Sanctions on Iranian Aviation to Expand Tehran-Moscow Ties - Civil Aviation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US sanctions against the Iranian aviation industry will accelerate and expand Tehran's cooperation with Moscow, spokesman of the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization's (CAO), Reza Jafarzadeh, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Certainly, the sanctions would lead to an increase and acceleration of cooperation with our friend Russia… Iran would continue to develop its aviation industry despite sanctions," Jafarzadeh said.

The spokesman noted that the Iranian aviation industry had gotten used to operating under sanctions and would use its previous experience in its future work.

The new restrictions came as part of US President Donald Trump's efforts to reimpose sanctions on Iran after the United States announced the exit from the international nuclear deal with Iran, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), earlier in May.

On Thursday, the United States imposed additional sanctions on Iranian and Turkish companies and individuals that could be linked to previously sanctioned Iranian airlines Mahan Air, Caspian Air, Meraj Air and Pouya Air.