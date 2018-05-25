Putin-Macron Meeting During SPIEF Chance to Improve Ties - Societe Generale CEO

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) - The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is a good opportunity to improve political and economic ties, Frederic Oudea, the CEO of the Societe Gerenale financial group told Sputnik on Friday.

"This year we are even more interested [in SPIEF] since our president, Emmanuel Macron, is also here. I think this is the best moment and a good opportunity to enhance political and economic dialogue," Oudea said on the sidelines of the SPIEF.

Macron is paying a two-day visit to Russia. On Thursday, the president met with Putin and discussed a range of international and bilateral issues, including the situation with Iran nuclear deal and Syrian crisis.

SPIEF, held annually in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg, is a major networking hub for entrepreneurs and a global platform for the discussion of crucial economic issues. The event began on Thursday and will continue through Saturday.