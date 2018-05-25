US Media "Uncovers" Secretive Russian S-500 Anti-Air Missile Tests

A US media outlet has announced, citing anonymous sources that Moscow has carried out a clandestine test of its latest anti-air missile system, obliterating a target at record range.

The Russian military has quietly performed the world's longest surface-to-air missile test using the new S-500 Prometey system, CNBC reports citing anonymous sources "with direct knowledge of US intelligence concerning the weapons program."

According to the news agency, during the test an S-500 missile system managed to successfully hit a target "299 miles away" which is allegedly "50 miles further than any known test."

However, despite apparently being extremely well-informed, the sources neglected to mention the exact time and place where this test reportedly took place.

The Russian Ministry of Defense and Almaz-Antey, the weapon’s designer, haven’t yet made any official statements about the current status of the S-500 program or any alleged tests that may or may not have taken place recently.

S-500 Prometey is a new and upcoming surface-to-air missile system which is expected to be adopted by the Russian military by 2020.

While much of S-500 specs remain classified at this time, the publically available information suggests that it will be capable of intercepting and attacking a wide variety of targets, including drones, conventional and stealth aircraft, and hypersonic weapons.

The anti-air complex will employ the 40N6 extended-range guided missile capable of engaging targets up to 155 miles away and even striking at targets in the near space i.e. at altitudes of over 60 miles.