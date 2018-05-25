Register
25 May 2018
    Night launch of S-400 Triumf missiles from an anti-aircraft weapon system at Ashuluk proving grounds during an Aerospace Defence Forces tactical drill

    US Media "Uncovers" Secretive Russian S-500 Anti-Air Missile Tests

    © Sputnik / Ruslan Krivobok
    World
    0 10

    A US media outlet has announced, citing anonymous sources that Moscow has carried out a clandestine test of its latest anti-air missile system, obliterating a target at record range.

    The Russian military has quietly performed the world's longest surface-to-air missile test using the new S-500 Prometey system, CNBC reports citing anonymous sources "with direct knowledge of US intelligence concerning the weapons program."

    According to the news agency, during the test an S-500 missile system managed to successfully hit a target "299 miles away" which is allegedly "50 miles further than any known test."

    The S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system
    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    US Presses Turkey to Drop Plans to Buy Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems
    However, despite apparently being extremely well-informed, the sources neglected to mention the exact time and place where this test reportedly took place.

    The Russian Ministry of Defense and Almaz-Antey, the weapon’s designer, haven’t yet made any official statements about the current status of the S-500 program or any alleged tests that may or may not have taken place recently.

    S-500 Prometey is a new and upcoming surface-to-air missile system which is expected to be adopted by the Russian military by 2020.

    READ MORE: Sneak Peek: Key Features of Russia's Next Gen S-500 Air Defense System Unveiled

    While much of S-500 specs remain classified at this time, the publically available information suggests that it will be capable of intercepting and attacking a wide variety of targets, including drones, conventional and stealth aircraft, and hypersonic weapons.

    The anti-air complex will employ the 40N6 extended-range guided missile capable of engaging targets up to 155 miles away and even striking at targets in the near space i.e. at altitudes of over 60 miles.

    Tags:
    reports, test, surface-to-air missiles, S-500 Prometey, CNBC, Russia, United States
