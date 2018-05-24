Trump Calls Off June 12 Meeting With Kim Jong-un, Hopes to Meet Him 'Some Day'

Until now the fate of the long-awaited summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un was unknown. Washington demanded that the DPRK started the process of denuclearization, whereas Pyongyang stressed that it would negotiate with Trump only if he was seeking to improve bilateral relations.

"I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting," Trump said, referring to the meeting with Kim slated for June 12. "Therefore, please let this letter serve to represent that the Singapore summit, for the good of both parties, but to the detriment of the world, will not take place," Trump's letter to Kim Jong-un released by the White House reads.

For the cancellation the US president has blamed North Korea's "tremendous anger and open hostility," expressed in Kim's latest statement.

READ MORE: N Korean FM: Trump-Kim Summit Depends on 'US Behavior'

In the letter, Trump also told Kim "do not hesitate to call me or write" if Pyongyang changes its mind regarding the planned summit.

© REUTERS / Korea Summit Press Pool/Pool US Claims of Libyan Scenario for N Korea Pose Threat to Entire Region - Moscow

The US president warned that with the canceled meeting, world lost a "great opportunity for lasting peace," adding that while the North Koreans talked about their nuclear arsenal, American nukes are "so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used."

Doubts about whether the meeting between Trump and Kim will take place emerged after Pyongyang made a decision to cancel ministerial level talks with Seoul over the US-South Korea military drills. Despite that, Washington continued to prepare for the summit, pledging to do its utmost to ensure that the meeting is successful.

READ MORE: Dismantaling of N Korea's Punggye-Ri Nuclear Test Site Completed

However, Trump, when saying that it was not clear whether the planned summit between him and Kim would still take place, firmly insisted on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Meanwhile, Pyongyang has continuously stressed that it was not interested in unilateral demands from the US on denuclearization and would talk to Trump only if his goal was to mend relations between the two countries.