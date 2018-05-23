Macron, Abe to Hold Talks on SPIEF Sidelines on Friday – French Embassy

"On May 25,… a bilateral meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will take place," the embassy said in a statement dedicated to Macron's visit to St. Petersburg.
The statement added that Macron, Putin and Abe would also participate in the plenary session of the forum.
SPIEF, held annually in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg, is a major global platform for communication between business representatives and the discussion of crucial economic issues. The upcoming event will start on Thursday and will continue until Saturday. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.
