Macron's Visit to Russia Likely to Boost Bilateral Ties - French Businessman

Macron's two-day visit to St. Petersburg will begin on Wednesday. The French president will attend St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) as a guest of honor.
"We expect the visit of president Macron to help strengthen the relations between the two countries and to contribute to the future development of business relations," Nadal said.
Gefco is an example of a successful French-Russian cooperation, according to Nadal. Russian Railways owns a 75-percent stake in the company, the rest belongs to Peugeot-Citroen.
SPIEF, held annually in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg, will begin on Thursday and last through Saturday. The forum serves as a major global platform for the discussion of crucial economic issues and networking.
Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.
