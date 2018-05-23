Register
10:45 GMT +323 May 2018
    French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017

    Macron's Visit to Russia Likely to Boost Bilateral Ties - French Businessman

    © AP Photo / Francois Lenoir, Pool Photo
    World
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Russia will facilitate the improvement of French-Russian ties and contribute to the development of bilateral business relations, the head of French logistics company Gefco, Luc Nadal, told Sputnik.

    Macron's two-day visit to St. Petersburg will begin on Wednesday. The French president will attend St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) as a guest of honor.

    "We expect the visit of president Macron to help strengthen the relations between the two countries and to contribute to the future development of business relations," Nadal said.

    Gefco is an example of a successful French-Russian cooperation, according to Nadal. Russian Railways owns a 75-percent stake in the company, the rest belongs to Peugeot-Citroen.

    French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) at the Chateau de Versailles as they meet for talks before the opening of an exhibition marking 300 years of diplomatic ties between the two countyies in Versailles, France, May 29, 2017
    © REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer
    Putin, Macron Discuss Situation Around US Unilateral Withdrawal From JCPOA – Kremlin
    "The headquarters and top management of the company are in France, while its main shareholder is in Russia. Gefco has been operating in Russia for more than 15 years and we are certain that the relations between France and Russia will be developing in a good way," Nadal said.

    SPIEF, held annually in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg, will begin on Thursday and last through Saturday. The forum serves as a major global platform for the discussion of crucial economic issues and networking.

    Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.

    SPIEF, Emmanuel Macron, Russia, France
