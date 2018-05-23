UAE Denies Trying to Influence Donald Trump's Election Campaign

According to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, the UAE did not try to influence the election of Donald Trump.

"Attention needs to be paid to facts over innuendo & speculation; the UAE made no effort to influence the 2016 U.S. election," Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Twitter.

"Like other governments friendly to the US, UAE officials had contact with staff & advisors in both 2016 presidential campaigns to inform and be informed of the candidates' foreign policy positions."

The New York Times has reported that in 2016 Donald Trump, Jr. met with Lebanese-American businessman George Nader who said that Gulf Arab leaders were ready to help Donald Trump in his election campaign.

Nader's lawyer has said her client "has fully cooperated with the US special counsel's investigation and will continue to do so."

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has been investigating claims of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US elections and allegations concerning collusion between Moscow and Trump's campaign. Moscow has repeatedly denied interfering, calling the claims "absurd." As for Donald Trump, he has repeatedly denied colluding with the Kremlin, calling Mueller's probe a "witch hunt."