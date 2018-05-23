Register
10:45 GMT +323 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the 37th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 15, 2018

    UAE Denies Trying to Influence Donald Trump's Election Campaign

    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    According to the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, the UAE did not try to influence the election of Donald Trump.

    "Attention needs to be paid to facts over innuendo & speculation; the UAE made no effort to influence the 2016 U.S. election," Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Twitter.

    "Like other governments friendly to the US, UAE officials had contact with staff & advisors in both 2016 presidential campaigns to inform and be informed of the candidates' foreign policy positions."

    READ MORE: Russian Company Concord's Attorney Moves to Dismiss Mueller Indictment

    An election volunteer holds a box outside Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City, October 26, 2016
    © REUTERS / Mike Segar
    US House Report Accuses Russia of Election Meddling, Finds No Proof
    The New York Times has reported that in 2016 Donald Trump, Jr. met with Lebanese-American businessman George Nader who said that Gulf Arab leaders were ready to help Donald Trump in his election campaign.

    Nader's lawyer has said her client "has fully cooperated with the US special counsel's investigation and will continue to do so."

    Special Counsel Robert Mueller has been investigating claims of alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US elections and allegations concerning collusion between Moscow and Trump's campaign. Moscow has repeatedly denied interfering, calling the claims "absurd." As for Donald Trump, he has repeatedly denied colluding with the Kremlin, calling Mueller's probe a "witch hunt."

    Related:

    UAE Astronaut to Fly to ISS Instead of US Businessman - Source
    UAE Energy Minister: OPEC to 'Rebalance Oil Market' After US Exit From Iran Deal
    Russia Offers Space Tourist Flight to US, European Astronauts, UAE Citizen
    Tags:
    Donald Trump Jr, Donald Trump, UAE, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Power Blooming: What Flowers Global Leaders Prefer
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Sticks and Stones and Summits
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse