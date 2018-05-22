Register
20:39 GMT +322 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    US chairman and chief executive of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg gestures as he announces the Internet.org Innovation Challenge in India in New Delhi on October 9, 2014.

    Zuckerberg to EU MPs: In 2016 We Were Too Slow to Identify Russian Meddling

    © AFP 2018 / CHANDAN KHANNA
    World
    Get short URL
    0 02

    The founder and CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg is holding a meeting with President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani and the leaders of the European Parliament's political groups in Brussels, Belgium. The head of the media giant is expected to answer questions about the Cambridge Analytica data leak scandal.

    The meeting was originally set to take place behind closed doors, but after calls from the public, lawmakers, and MEPs it was decided to live-stream it.

    The head of the media giant Mark Zuckerberg is expected to explain to politicians how the information of millions of Facebook users ended up in the hands of a political consultancy.

    READ MORE: UK Lawmakers Ask EU Parliament to Pass On Questions to Facebook CEO

    The meeting is taking place just days before the new strict EU rules on data protection will come into force.

    Tuesday's meeting comes three days before tough new European Union rules on data protection take effect, which will oblige companies to pay fines of up to 4 percent of global turnover for leaks of personal info.

    Zuckerberg's Speech

    The Facebook CEO has once again apologized to EU lawmakers and said the company had not done enough to prevent misuse of the social network.

    "Whether it's fake news, foreign interference in elections or developers misusing people's information, we didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibilities. That was a mistake, and I'm sorry," Zuckerberg stated in his opening remarks.

    He went on expressing commitment to European values.

    "Europeans make up a large and incredibly important part of our global community. Many of the values Europeans care most deeply about are values we share: from the importance of human rights and the need for a community to the love of technology, with all the potential it brings," Zuckerberg stated.

    After that, the head of Facebook provided examples of how the company helped to prevent threats.

    "We're working with governments and other technology companies about threats in real time. For example in Germany, before the 2017 elections, we worked directly with the German federal office for information security," Zuckerberg stated, specifying that Facebook is "using new technology including AI to remove fake accounts that are responsible for much of the false news, misinformation and bad adds that people can see".

    On Terrorism

    The Facebook CEO has underlined the role of the social network in the fight against terrorism.

    "We've always focused on all the good that technology and connecting people can bring. As Facebook is growing, it has helped give people everywhere around the world new tools to stay connected to the people they care about most. After the recent terrorist attacks in Berlin and Paris, London and here in Brussels, tens of thousands of people have used our safety check tool to tell the people the love that they are safe," he stated, adding that "18 million small businesses here in Europe that use Facebook today, mostly for free. Almost half of whom say that they have hired more people as a result of our tools".

    On Facebook Advertising 

    Mark Zuckerberg went on revealing new tools the tech giant will apply, saying that they will make the advertising on Facebook "much more transparent".

    "We're committed to continue to invest heavily to improve our technique to make sure we stay ahead," Zuckerberg stated, expressing the company's commitment to Europe.

    "By the end of 2018, Facebook will employ 10,000 people across European countries," he said. "My priority has always been our social mission... I believe deeply in what we are doing."

    Tags:
    data leak, scandal, Cambridge Analytica, European Parliament, Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Colorful Magic: Carnival of Cultures in Berlin
    Fear Factor: Iranian Edition
    Fear Factor: Iranian Edition
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse