Iranian Revolutionary Guards: We'll Deliver 'Strong Punch to Mouth' of Pompeo

Pompeo revealed what is considered to be the new US strategy toward Iran after Washington's unilateral exit from the nuclear deal despite strong opposition from its EU allies.

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has slammed the address made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and "anyone who backs" Washington, saying that the Iranian people would deliver a "strong punch to the mouth" of the American official.

"The people of Iran should stand united in the face of this," Ismail Kowsari, the deputy commander of the Sarollah Revolutionary Guards base in Tehran added, as quoted by the Iranian Labour News Agency.

The statement comes a day after Pompeo delivered a speech dubbed "After the Deal: A New Iran Strategy," in which he promised that the US would apply unprecedented financial pressure on Tehran via "strongest in history" sanctions. While stating that Washington won't renegotiate the historic Iran nuclear deal, he also outlined 12 demands for Tehran, including the withdrawal of forces from Syria.

The Islamic Republic has slammed the address, with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani saying that the world cannot accept that Washington makes unilateral decisions for all nations.

In its turn, the EU, which has been one of the brokers of the 2015 nuclear agreement, has also criticized the move: "Secretary Pompeo's speech has not demonstrated how walking away from the JCPOA (nuclear deal) has made or will make the region safer from the threat of nuclear proliferation or how it puts us in a better position to influence Iran's conduct in areas outside the scope of JCPOA."

After the US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and imposed new sanctions on Tehran, the EU announced that it was considering options to counter possible US sanctions against their companies, such as implementing the "blocking statute" from 1996.

The US relations with its major EU allies — namely Germany, France and Britain — members of the P5+1 group that reached the nuclear accord, have significantly deteriorated due to President Donald Trump's decision on the withdrawal from the accord, which he has long been as the "worst deal in history."

According to German media reports, the EU, Germany, France and Britain have invited Russia and China to discuss the future of the Iranian nuclear deal in Vienna, with the US representatives being sidelined from the upcoming meeting.