Orbital ATK Launches 9th Cargo Delivery to ISS for NASA (VIDEO)

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Cygnus spacecraft loaded with supplies is headed for a hookup with the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday following a successful launch into orbit, Orbital ATK said in a press release on Monday.

"The Antares medium-class rocket matched its record for the heaviest cargo load carried to date with approximately 7,400 pounds (3,350 kilograms) of vital supplies and scientific equipment aboard Cygnus that will be delivered to the crew aboard the International Space Station," the release said.

Cygnus will be grappled to the ISS at approximately 5:20 a.m. (9:20 GMT) on May 24, following Monday’s early morning launch from the US state of Virginia, the release specified.

The spacecraft will remain attached to the space station for approximately seven weeks before departing with up to 7,100 pounds of trash, the release noted.

Monday’s launch marked the 9th ISS resupply mission for Orbital ATK, according to the release.