Pompeo Vows 'Strongest in History' Sanctions on Iran, Outlines Demands to Tehran

The recently appointed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has decided to devote his first major foreign policy speech to the Iran nuclear deal, which the US recently rejected. The top diplomat is expected to present a new roadmap on Iran to ensure a deal without the "flaws" pointed to by Trump.

In his speech "After the Deal: A New Iran Strategy" at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, Mike Pompeo stated that the Iran nuclear deal put the world at risk because of its flaws. According to him, JCPOA only delayed the development of nuclear weapons by Iran.

Pompeo promised that the US will apply unprecedented financial pressure on Tehran via sanctions. He claimed that the "sting of sanctions" will not ease until Iran changes its course. According to the US secretary of state, the new sanctions will be the "strongest in history" and will make Tehran battle to "keep its economy alive."

Mike Pompeo promised to work in tight cooperation with the Pentagon to "deter Iranian aggression," track its operatives and proxies and "crush them." He also promised to ensure the freedom of navigation in the regional waters.

Pompeo announced that the US is not planning to renegotiate the 2015 Iran Deal, but noted that Washington is open to dialogue with both its allies and Tehran.

The US secretary of state outlined 12 demands for Iran, with one of them being the withdrawal of all its forces from Syrian territory. He also demanded that Tehran to its support to Houthi militants in Yemen.

Pompeo promised that relief on sanctions will only arrive with "tangible, demonstrated and sustained" shifts in Tehran's policies. According to him, reaching new deal is not the key objective, but the "protection of the US citizens."

Explaining the future US sanctions against Iran, Pompeo noted that Washington would be sending specialists to all countries explaining new US policy. He confirmed that any entity, dealing business with Iran, would be "held account" by the US. He expressed hope that the US sanctions will meet support of the US allies, beyond Europe.

The JCPOA required Iran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. The US decision to leave the agreement has sparked a cold snap in the relations with its European allies-signatories of the deal, namely the European Union, China, Germany, France, Iran, Russia, and the United Kingdom.

