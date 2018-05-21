Trump Urges China to Maintain Secure Border With North Korea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump called on China on Monday to continue being “strong and tight” on the border with North Korea, also welcoming the decision to reduce the trade deficit between China and the US.

“China must continue to be strong & tight on the Border of North Korea until a deal is made. The word is that recently the Border has become much more porous and more has been filtering in. I want this to happen, and North Korea to be VERY successful, but only after signing!” Trump tweeted.

Previously, North Korea confirmed its intention to dismantle its Punggye-ri nuclear test site, despite the conflict over the joint South-Korea-US air drills, which led to a suspension of the next inter-Korean negotiations. Addressing the issue, the South Korean Defense Ministry rejected rescheduling the military exercises and insisted on the "existing scope of the maneuvers."

Despite the conflict over the drills, the historic summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, slated for June 12, is still on the agenda.

Trade Row

The US president has also mentioned the trade balance issue amid the trade dispute with China.

"China has agreed to buy massive amounts of ADDITIONAL Farm/Agricultural Products — would be one of the best things to happen to our farmers in many years! … On China, Barriers, and Tariffs to come down for the first time," Trump said in two tweets.

Last week, Washington hosted consultations between US and Chinese trade delegations. The countries adopted a statement, in which they vowed to take effective measures on reducing the trade deficit, as well as to significantly increase the exports of US goods and services to China.

On the threshold of the negotiations, the New York Times reported that China was preparing a $200 billion package to cut the trade deficit with the United States, which was a response to the Trump's tough tariff policies. On March 23 the US President, following his MAGA campaign pledges, imposed a 25% tariff on steel imports and 10% tax on aluminum, claiming to protect the US producers from unfair competition, foremost from Chinese enterprises.