Canadian Activists Protest Illegal US Migrants (VIDEO)

The flow of migrants to Canada has grown significantly after Donald Trump, who has demanded strict migration policy, was elected US President. In 2017 Trump signed a revised immigration executive order that temporarily blocked nationals from six predominantly Muslim countries from traveling to the US.

A group of about 100 right-wing Canadian activists gathered at the checkpoint near the town of Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, located on the border of the province of Quebec and New York State, in order to protest against the influx of illegal migrants from the US into their country, CBC reported on Saturday.

Among the organizations, participating in the event were anti-immigration groups like National Alliance, the 3 Percenters paramilitary movement and the La Meute group. It was also reported, that left-wing activists attempted to stop the demonstration, but police did not allow clashes, also detaining one of the Antifa leaders.

Storm Alliance has arrived. SQ keeping the two opposing groups apart. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/OXzOPUVJ5a — Angela MacKenzie (@AMacKenzieCTV) 19 мая 2018 г.

According to the Canadian migration authorities, since the beginning of 2018, more than 7,600 illegal immigrants have arrived from the United States, mainly through the border between the US state of New York and the Canadian province of Quebec.