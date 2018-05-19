Pentagon Calls Russia's Claims About Daesh Threat in Central Asia 'Propaganda'

"Russia continues to stoke global fears about ISIS-K in an attempt to undercut the United States and Afghanistan; Russia seeks any opportunity it can find to drive a wedge between the United States and our Central Asian partners. These baseless claims about ISIS-K attempting to seize Central Asian territories are simply more propaganda," Faulkner said in a statement.
In early May, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said that Daesh militants, along with other terrorists fleeing from Syria and Iraq, were bolstering their positions in northern Afghanistan, making it a new stronghold of international terrorism.
