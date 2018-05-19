Poroshenko Signs Decree Recalling Ukrainian Representatives From CIS Bodies

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Saturday that he had a signed a decree recalling all Ukrainian representatives from the constituent bodies of the Commonwealth of the Independent States (CIS).

"I have signed a decree recalling all Ukrainian representative from CIS constituent bodies," Poroshenko said on Twitter.

The president noted that the decision was caused by Kiev’s policy aimed at integration into the European Union.

Ukraine has never been a full member of the CIS as it signed but did not ratify the CIS Charter. However, until the eruption of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014, Kiev had participated in the organization's activities.

Last March the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry already drafted a proposal to pull out from the organization and tear up a friendship and partnership pact with Russia.

The Commonwealth of Independent States is a regional organization established by former constituent republics of the Soviet Union in the 1990's. It includes Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Turkmenistan is an associate member of the organization.