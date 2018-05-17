Putin Met With Assad in Sochi - Kremlin Spokesman

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has paid an official visit to the Russian city of Sochi. During the official meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated him on great success in fight against terrorists, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The two presidents have noted necessity of creating additional conditions for full-format political process in Syria, Peskov said. While on a visit in Sochi Bashar Assad told the Russian president during the meeting that stability in Syria is improving and this opens the doors to political process. "We always support it with enthusiasm," the Syrian president said.

However, it will be difficult to restore political process in Syria as there are countries that don't want stability in the country, he added.

Assad also voiced his decision to send representatives to the UN Constitutional Committee.

Vladimir Putin in his turn congratulated the Syrian president on the victory in fighting against terrorism in Syria. "After military success in Syria, additional conditions to resume full-format political process were created," Putin said.

