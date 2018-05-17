White House Says If N Korea Wants to Meet 'We'll Be There'

The United States is continuing to prepare for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore, despite reported threats from Pyongyang to cancel the meeting, a White House spokeswoman said Thursday.

"Nothing has changed on our end," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters. "This was an invitation that North Korea offered, and that we've accepted, and we're continuing to move forward in those preparations."

The day before, Sanders said that Trump's administration was still hopeful that the Singapore summit between the US president and North Korean leader would go ahead as planned on June 12.

The upcoming historic US-DPRK summit was jeopardized after media reported that Pyongyang suspended talks with South Korea scheduled for May 16 over ongoing joint military drills being conducted by Seoul and Washington. Despite North Korea's warning, Seoul said that it would continue its joint military exercise with Washington.

Meanwhile, Pyongyang stressed that it was not interested in unilateral demands from the US on denuclearization and would negotiate with Trump only if he is seeking to improve bilateral relations.

