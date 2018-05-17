US Says Ready to Defend as Russia Deploys in Mediterranean

"Our maritime forces are ready and prepared to defend. We do not, however, seek conflict with other forces operating in the area," Foggo said.
READ MORE: Russia to Roll Out Hypersonic Missile for the First Time During V-Day Parade
The US works with its allies and partners to deter war and maintain the rules to guarantee open international order, Foggo said. US strategic access in the area is critical to responding to threats against its allies and partners in the region, he added.
The Mediterranean mission by the Russian frigate Admiral Essen equipped with Kalibr-NK cruise missiles began on March 13. During last year's mission, the warship launched cruise missiles from the Mediterranean Sea at the positions of Daesh* militants in Syria.
*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) — a terrorist group banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)