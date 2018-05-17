Armenian Prime Minister Calls For Nationwide End of Protests

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called on Thursday to stop all protests in Armenia beginning from 15:00 local time (11:00 GMT).

"If there are the authorities in the country, who enjoy the public trust, then the conduct of such actions is not rational. I am calling for the end of all protests," Pashinyan said on Facebook.

The prime minister added all the problems need to be discussed in an institutionalized way so that the interest group could form delegations and come up with pressing issues.

Armenia has experienced a political crisis after ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was nominated as prime minister. This was largely regarded as a way for Sargsyan, who previously served as president for two terms, to stay in power. The situation led to massive protests led by Pashinyan himself, which finally resulted in Sargsyan's resignation. On May 8, Pashinyan was elected as prime minister

Now, the protesters are demanding the resignation of Yerevan's mayor and Armenia's prosecutor general.