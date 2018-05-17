Russia Never Violated INF Treaty, Firmly Complies With It - Kremlin

Russia has never violated the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, clearly adheres to its obligations and intends to continue to fulfill them, Dmitry Peskov said.

"Russia closely adheres to its obligations which it undertook with this treaty, and intends to continue adhering to these obligations. Therefore, such an instruction, if it really happened, is bewildering," Peskov told reporters.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russia regrets Washington's "excessive keenness" for sanctions.

The constant threats of sanctions against Russia on the part of the United States are regrettable, Dmitry Peskov said commenting on the US President Donald Trump's instruction to the State Department to prepare a plan to impose additional restrictions on Moscow because of alleged violations of the provisions of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

He stressed that the Russian side has repeatedly stated it does not accept "any accusations that Russia might somehow violate the INF Treaty."

The INF Treaty was signed by Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan on December 8, 1987. The Treaty prohibits the development, deployment and testing medium-range and shorter-range ballistic missiles and ground-launched cruise missiles. They sides also pledged to eliminate all launchers and ground-based missiles with a range of 500-5,500 kilometers. The United States and Russia have constantly accused each other of violating the treaty.