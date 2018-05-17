US Journalist Urges Ukraine to Blow Up Russia's Crimean Bridge, Shocks Twitter

Social media networks were thrown into an uproar after an American journalist advised Ukraine to blow up a recently constructed bridge between the Crimean Peninsula and mainland Russia.

As Russia celebrated the opening of a massive 19-kilometer-long bridge across the Kerch Strait, which now allows traffic to flow, American journalist Tom Rogan suggested in his article published by Washington Examiner that Ukraine should blow the bridge up

According to the author, "Ukraine should now destroy elements of the bridge" because the structure is apparently "an outrageous affront to Ukraine's very credibility as a nation."

The journalist also insisted that the US should support Ukraine in this matter, promptly providing a link to another article of his titled "Don't Worry, the US Would Win a Nuclear War With Russia."

A large number of social media users, however, found Rogan’s vision shocking and wondered whether his proposal amounted to promoting terrorism.

#Journorist-a journalist calling for terrorism. Advocatе #sanctions on some states for their alleged state-support of #terrorism agnst allies &directly call others to state-support terrorism agnst enemies — once a gov policy,now the ABC of some journalists https://t.co/IPT0KQxjK0 — Maxim A. Suchkov (@MSuchkov_ALM) 16 мая 2018 г.

Ukraine should blow up a bridge? May be lots of people should die so that you can feel good. You should go to Crimea and may be write about what crimeans want.that's what real journalist do — uko, edidiong (@uko300) 16 мая 2018 г.

Rogan must be investigated for inciting terrorist activities in his piece (of something) called, "Ukraine should blow up Putin's Crimea Bridge!" — Bryan Barajas (@Bryan2015B) 17 мая 2018 г.

The Russian Embassy in the United States also said in a statement that "freedom of speech cannot justify incitement to commit terrorist acts" and that Rogan’s article goes "way beyond the boundaries of journalist ethics."