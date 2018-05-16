Treasury: US Imposes Sanctions Against Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah, Deputy Leader

The US Treasury has imposed additional sanctions on six individuals, including Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and the movement's deputy leader Naim Qassem.
In a statement on its website, the US Treasury Department said that it had imposed sanctions on the members of Hezbollah Shura council in partnership with Saudi Arabia and other gulf states.
Previously, Sheikh Naim Qassem said that Hezbollah would shield Lebanon from any schemes to "subordinate Lebanon [to foreigners]," adding that the United States and Israel "spare no efforts to attack Lebanon and impose sanctions" on the Shia organization.
Hezbollah is a Lebanon-based Shia group founded in the 1980s, which has engaged earlier in several military conflicts with Israel. The group is also supportive of incumbent Syrian President Bashar Assad, a representative of the Alawites, a Syrian Shia minority.
