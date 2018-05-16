Trump Says to Insist on Denuclearization Amid Threat of Cancelling Kim Talks

"We'll have to see," the president told reporters, answering the question if the meeting with Kim was still on.
Trump noted that North Korea had not notified the US about cancellation of Washington-Pyongyang summit slated for June 12.
"No decision, we haven't been notified at all… We haven't seen anything, we haven't heard anything," he said.
Earlier in the day, the White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said that Trump's administration was still hopeful that the Singapore summit between the US president and North Korean leader would go ahead as planned on June 12.
Meanwhile, Pyongyang stressed that it was not interested in the US unilateral demands on denuclearization and would go for negotiations with Trump only if he is seeking to improve bilateral relations.
