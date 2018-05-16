Guterres Says Expects No Proposals on Anti-Iranian Sanctions at UNSC

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday at a press conference in Brussels that he did not expect the submission of any initiatives regarding the reinstatement of sanctions against Iran to the UN Security Council.

At a joint press conference with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, Guterres was asked if he was confident that the efforts to save the Iran nuclear deal would be successful and what he thought about the possible intention of UN member states to reinstall UN sanctions against Iran.

"It is difficult for me to guess what member states will do, but I do not expect to have any initiatives on Security Council about sanctions in the near future," Guterres said.

The comment comes a week after, US President Donald Trump announced that his country would exit the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which provided for the gradual lifting of the anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran's maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program. Besides withdrawing from the deal, Trump decided to reinstate the previously lifted sanctions on Iran.

Other signatories to the JCPOA, namely the European Union, Iran and the P5+1 group of nations comprising, apart from the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany, have criticized Trump’s decision to unilaterally pull out of the deal.