US-S Korea Drills Seek to Sabotage Pyongyang-Seoul Peace - Russian Lawmaker

"Joint South Korean-US military drills Max Thunder may impede establishing peace on the Korean peninsula. Certainly, the initiative to sabotage the reconciliation of the two Koreas belongs to the United States," Bondarev said.
Bondarev stressed that if the US side and its allies continued with similar actions, then all the agreements achieved through "enormous efforts" at the recent summit of the two Koreas would not be implemented.
During the historic summit in April in the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed a joint declaration, agreeing to take measures to support international efforts aimed at denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and proceed with the reunion programs for the separated Korean families.
