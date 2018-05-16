Israel Summons Turkish Envoy to Complain About Ankara's Treatment of Its Envoy

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Foreign Ministry asked the Israeli consul general in Istanbul to leave the country "for a while" amid the ongoing diplomatic row triggered by violent clashes between Israeli servicemen and Palestinians on the border with the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, Israel has summoned Turkish envoy in Tel Aviv to complain about Ankara's treatment of Israeli ambassador.

Diplo war 🇹🇷🇮🇱: Israeli MFA summoned the remaining Turkish representative in TLV to protest against harsh security check Israeli ambassador had to suffer while leaving the country. Since Turks invited journalists to watch it, Israel invited journalists to watch too — Noa Landau (@noa_landau) May 16, 2018

Apparently, the Israeli ambassador was requested by security personnel at Istanbul airport to take off his shoes while the Turkish press is watching — Noa Landau (@noa_landau) May 16, 2018

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara had decided to recall its ambassadors in Washington and Tel Aviv for consultations in connection with Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip, where dozens of Palestinians were killed on Monday while protesting against the opening of US embassy in Jerusalem. The president also called Israel a terrorist state, and its actions toward the Palestinians an act of genocide.

Turkey also proposed Israeli ambassador to Ankara to leave the country. In response, the Israeli Foreign Ministry asked the Turkish consul general in Jerusalem to leave the Jewish state.

