US Raises No Serious Argument for Withdrawal From JCPOA – Russian MP

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States did not provide any serious argument in favor of withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko said in an interview to Sputnik.

"We are wondering what is the reason, the argument for the US withdrawal from the agreement. But the world did not hear a single serious argument why this agreement should be scrapped, apart from claims that it is bad and it was signed by former [US] President Barack Obama,” Matvienko said.

The US decision to unilaterally withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, may be Washington's yet another attempt to subdue the EU economy, Matvienko said in an interview.

"A number of experts believe, I think, not without good reason, that the withdrawal from this deal is yet another attempt by the United States to bring under control, to subdue the economy of the European Union. Because many European companies operate in Iran without violating anything, acting in compliance with the JCPOA. The same applies to Russian companies," Matvienko said.

If parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action will support the US intentions to scrap the agreement and impose sanctions not only against Iran itself, but also against companies cooperating with the country, it will be a "catastrophe" and the beginning of a trade war, Valentina Matvienko said.

The upper house speaker expressed the hope that such thing would not happen and all parties to the deal would remain committed to its implementation and preservation.

"I believe that Washington demonstrated a monstrous lack of responsibility with such actions. It is impossible not to understand what will happen next – the trust is undermined, the factor of political unpredictability and instability of the agreements reached has emerged. What kind of atmosphere it creates ahead of the talks with North Korea, given that Iran concluded ironclad agreements, which can be suddenly scrapped by the will of one country?” Matvienko said.

The implementation of the bill on Moscow's response to the anti-Russian sanctions will impair a number of sectors of the US economy, Valentina Matviyenko stated.

"Experience has shown that 'mirror' measures are the most tangible and effective… The law on counter-sanctions against the United States, which will soon be passed by the State Duma [lower house], the decisions that the government will take on it, will undoubtedly have such an effect. US companies, a number of sectors of the US economy will be affected," Matviyenko said.

Earlier, Trump announced the decision to withdraw from the JCPOA, which requires Tehran to maintain a peaceful nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief and was signed in 2015.

On July 14, 2015, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — signed the JCPOA with Iran.