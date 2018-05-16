Russian, Japanese Companies to Sign Agreements in Energy, Industry at SPIEF

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian and Japanese businessmen are expected to sign a number of agreements in the areas of energy resources, industry in Russia’s Far East, medicine and digital economy at the SPIEF, head of the office of the Japan Association for Trade with Russia and the Newly Independent States (ROTOBO) Daisuke Saito told Sputnik.

“Within the framework of the SPIEF, many documents and agreements will be signed between the Russian and Japanese businesses in various fields, including extraction of energy resources and industry in the Russian Far East, medicine, healthcare and digital economy. I cannot disclose any more details,” Saito said.

READ MORE: Main Topic of SPIEF-2018 Forum Revealed

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), held annually in Russia's second largest city of St. Petersburg, is a major global platform for business communication and discussion of crucial economic issues. This year's event will take place on May 24-26. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is the official media partner of the forum.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are expected to visit the event.