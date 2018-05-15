Palestinian Leader Abbas Recalls Representative in Washington

The Palestinian Authority has recalled its ambassador to Washington in response to the relocation of the US embassy in Israel to the disputed city of Jerusalem, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry stated Tuesday. The envoy is reportedly already on his way back to Palestine.

Following the moving of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas recalled Palestinian Ambassador to Washington Husam Zomlot on Tuesday, the foreign ministry's statement obtained by Sputnik reads.

The Palestine Liberation Organization’s representative in Washington was already on his way back to Palestine, chief negotiator Saeb Erekat said on Palestinian television.

Trump's decision on relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem has sparkled unrest in the region, aggravating the Palestinian protests raging in the Gaza border region. The development resulted in violent clashes between the Palestinians and the Israeli forces, which left over 60 protesters dead and injured over 2,700 others. Many countries expressed their concern over the situation in Gaza, summoning Israeli envoys and urging Israel to exercise restraint.

The US diplomatic mission was officialy relocated to Jerusalem on Monday, which fueled bitter resentment in the Arab world as well as condemnation in the countries which speak for the so-called two-state solution, which involves the creation of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.