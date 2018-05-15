Guatemalan President Arrives in Israel to Open Country's Embassy in Jerusalem

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales arrived in Israel to take part in the opening ceremony of the country's embassy in Jerusalem, the Guatemalan government said in a press release on Tuesday.

Morales decided to relocate the country's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in December, after a similar announcement was made by US President Donald Trump.

According to the press release, the opening ceremony of the re-located embassy will take place on Wednesday. On the same day, the Guatemalan president will meet with his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin, the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as compatriots residing in Israel.

READ MORE: US Blocks UNSC Call for Independent Probe Into Gaza Deaths - Reports

Morales' visit comes amid violent protests in the Gaza Strip triggered by the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday, when Israel celebrated its 70th anniversary. Over 60 protestors, including several children, were killed and more than 2,700 others were injured in clashes with Israeli forces.

The latter has blamed the Hamas Palestinian militant group for the erupted violence by organizing provocations. The militants, in their turn, have sent indirect messages to Israel hinting that it can tone down the massive Gaza protests which are expected to be further galvanized on Tuesday.

According to the latest IDF report, at least 24 people, whose involvement in terrorism-related activities has been documented, were killed on Monday by Israeli servicemen.

"IDF and ISA [Israel Securities Authority] inquiries reveal that at least 24 terrorists with documented terror backgrounds were killed during the violent riots along the Gaza border on Monday. Most were active Hamas terror organization operatives, and some were active operatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad," the IDF said on its Twitter account.

Yesterday afternoon, the IDF received intelligence that Hamas operatives were preparing to cross through the security fence from northern Gaza. IDF special forces arrived at the scene, & 8 armed terrorists hurled pipe bombs & grenades at the soldiers & the security fence. pic.twitter.com/8G73DjEvZl — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 15, 2018

​READ MORE: WATCH Palestinian Protesters Rally in Gaza, Bethlehem During Nakba Day

Israel considers Jerusalem as its capital, including the eastern districts of the city, which the Israelis seized from Jordan during the Six-Day War in 1967. The international community does not recognize the annexation of East Jerusalem and believes that the status of the city should be determined based on an agreement with the Palestinians, which claim the eastern part of Jerusalem.

READ MORE: Palestinian Envoy Accuses Israel of Links to Al-Nusra Terrorists