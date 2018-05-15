Register
20:53 GMT +315 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    The Israeli flag flutters in front of the Dome of the Rock mosque and the city of Jerusalem, on December 1, 2017

    Guatemalan President Arrives in Israel to Open Country's Embassy in Jerusalem

    © AFP 2018 / THOMAS COEX
    World
    Get short URL
    302

    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales arrived in Israel to take part in the opening ceremony of the country's embassy in Jerusalem, the Guatemalan government said in a press release on Tuesday.

    Morales decided to relocate the country's embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in December, after a similar announcement was made by US President Donald Trump.

    According to the press release, the opening ceremony of the re-located embassy will take place on Wednesday. On the same day, the Guatemalan president will meet with his Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin, the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as compatriots residing in Israel.

    READ MORE: US Blocks UNSC Call for Independent Probe Into Gaza Deaths - Reports

    Morales' visit comes amid violent protests in the Gaza Strip triggered by the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem on Monday, when Israel celebrated its 70th anniversary. Over 60 protestors, including several children, were killed and more than 2,700 others were injured in clashes with Israeli forces.

    The latter has blamed the Hamas Palestinian militant group for the erupted violence by organizing provocations. The militants, in their turn, have sent indirect messages to Israel hinting that it can tone down the massive Gaza protests which are expected to be further galvanized on Tuesday. 

    According to the latest IDF report, at least 24 people, whose involvement in terrorism-related activities has been documented, were killed on Monday by Israeli servicemen.

    "IDF and ISA [Israel Securities Authority] inquiries reveal that at least 24 terrorists with documented terror backgrounds were killed during the violent riots along the Gaza border on Monday. Most were active Hamas terror organization operatives, and some were active operatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad," the IDF said on its Twitter account.

    READ MORE: WATCH Palestinian Protesters Rally in Gaza, Bethlehem During Nakba Day

    Israel considers Jerusalem as its capital, including the eastern districts of the city, which the Israelis seized from Jordan during the Six-Day War in 1967. The international community does not recognize the annexation of East Jerusalem and believes that the status of the city should be determined based on an agreement with the Palestinians, which claim the eastern part of Jerusalem.

    READ MORE: Palestinian Envoy Accuses Israel of Links to Al-Nusra Terrorists

    Tags:
    embassy, Israel, Guatemala, Jerusalem
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Dinner Served
    Dinner Served
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse