Register
20:53 GMT +315 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A wounded Palestinian demonstrator is evacuated during a protest against U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem and ahead of the 70th anniversary of Nakba, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip May 14, 2018

    Belgium Summons Israeli Envoy Over Situation in Gaza - Israel Foreign Ministry

    © REUTERS / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    World
    Get short URL
    0 70

    Belgium has summoned Israeli ambassador Simona Frankel for a meeting with a top diplomat official on Wednesday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The move is connected with the situation in the Gaza Strip, which has significantly intensified in the last few days.

    The Belgian Foreign Ministry summoned Israeli Ambassador Simona Frankel on Tuesday over her statement, in which she compared the people killed during protests on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip to terrorists, the ministerial press service said.

    "The comment that consisted of saying that all killed or hurt were terrorists — that we can obviously not accept," Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said as quoted by The Times of Israel.

    As the the top diplomatc official specified, that Brussels does not support the relocation of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem adding that this move put obstacles to the efforts of reaching peace between Israel and Palestine.

    At least three countries - South Africa, Ireland and Turkey - have expelled their Israeli envoys following the recent spike of tensions in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing riots, which have claimed the lives of at least 61 protesters, injuring over 2,000 others.

    The Reaction of Other EU States

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel in phone talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday expressed concern over the escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip.

    "Germany understands Israel's security concerns. The right to freedom of expression and peaceful protest must not be abused to provoke riots," the statement said.

    Another key EU figure, French President Emmanuel Macron, has also expressed his position on the issue in a phone call with Netanyahu on Tuesday, condemning the violence in Gaza.

    "He expressed his very deep concern about the situation in Gaza, condemned the violence and underlined the importance of protecting civilian populations and of the right to protest peacefully," the Elysee said in a statement.    

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May has urged Israel to show restraint in the Gaza Strip amid the rallies. The day before she had expressed her opposition to the US decision to move the embassy to Jerusalem and stated that London had no plans to do the same.

    Israel-Turkey Rift

    A Palestinian man uses a slingshot during clashes with Israeli forces along the border with the Gaza strip east of Khan Yunis on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem
    © AFP 2018 / SAID KHATIB
    "Stop Israeli State Slaughter": WATCH Protests Against Gaza Violence in London
    The situation in the Gaza Strip has had a negative influence on the relations between Turkey and Israel: Ankara expelled the Israeli ambassador to Turkey amid the rift between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Israel, in its turn, summoned the Turkish consul in Jerusalem and has advised him to return to Turkey "for consultations for a period of time."

    READ MORE: Israel Expels Turkish Consul in Jerusalem Amid Erdogan-Netanyahu Rift Over Gaza

    The wave of Palestinian rallies along the Israel-Gaza border started on March 30, raging until the day of Nakba, the 70th anniversary of the Palestinian exodus after Israel's declaration of independence in 1948, intensified on Monday over the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem.

    READ MORE: Turkey Urges Muslim States to Review Ties With Israel Amid Gaza Violence

    The decision to relocate the US Embassy in Israel to the disputed city of Jerusalem, thus recognizing it as the Israeli capital, was announced in December and provoked mass protests and condemnation in Muslim countries, as well as criticism of states backing a two-state solution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.    

    Tags:
    protests, Great March of Return, Gaza Strip, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Awkward Moments of 71st Cannes Film Festival
    Dinner Served
    Dinner Served
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse