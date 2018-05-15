UK's Johnson: Regime Change in Iran Is 'Not the Goal We Should Be Pursuing'

Tensions around Iran have dramatically increased since US President Donald Trump announced his decision to pull out Washington from the nuclear deal with Tehran.

Asked whether he thinks US National Security Adviser John Bolton wants regime change in Iran, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said that it is not the goal that Britain should pursue as the regime change in Tehran would not necessarily be change for the better.

"We might conceivably achieve regime change at some stage in the near future but I cannot with any confidence say that would be a change for the better because it seems equally plausible to me to imagine that Qasem Soleimani of the IRGC (Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps) could put himself in a very good position to take over from Ayatollah Khamenei for instance," the diplomat stressed.

Johnson's statement comes after Washington last week urged what it called "responsible" countries around the world to exert more pressure on Iran to halt its "destabilizing activities in the Middle East," since "Iranian regime’s reckless actions pose a severe threat to regional peace and security."

Donald Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on May 12. The president also vowed to re-impose the highest level of economic sanctions against Iran in response to suspected Tehran's development of its nuclear program despite the fact that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), international nuclear watchdog, has repeatedly confirmed Tehran's compliance with the nuclear deal.