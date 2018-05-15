Register
14:09 GMT +315 May 2018
    Palestinians carry a demonstrator injured during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel east of Gaza City on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians readied for protests over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem

    Ireland Summons Israeli Envoy Over Situation in Gaza

    The opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem the day before had aggravated Palestinian protests in the Gaza region on the Israeli border which led to deaths of at least 61 protesters and injured over 2,700 people.

    Ireland has summoned Israel's ambassador to Dublin Zeev Boker in protest against Israeli forces' actions during demonstrations in Gaza over the US embassy opening in Jerusalem.

    According to the statement, Ireland's Foreign Ministry has summoned the Israeli ambassador to Ireland "to express Ireland's shock and dismay at the level of death and injury yesterday on the Gaza Strip."

    Foreign Minister Simon Coveney also urged Israel to exercise restraint "in the hours and days ahead."

    Ireland's response comes after at least 61 Palestinians were killed and more than 2,700 others injured in clashes with the Israeli military during protests along the Gaza border over the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem.

    A Palestinian man uses a slingshot during clashes with Israeli forces along the border with the Gaza strip east of Khan Yunis on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem
    ‘Engineering the Demography’: Israel Uses Both Bullets and Laws to Erase Palestinians
    The US diplomatic mission was officialy relocated to Jerusalem on Monday, which fueled bitter resentment in the Arab world as well as condemnation in the countries which speak for the so-called two-state solution, which involves the creation of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel.

    Jerusalem remains the apple of discord between Israelis and Palestinians in their protracted struggle over the territory of what previously was the British Mandate of Palestine. The ancient city is claimed as a capital by both Israel and Palestine but the international community does not recognize these claims, since the UN resolution of 1947 defines Jerusalem as a "separated body."

