US Putting Serious Pressure on Iran Nuclear Deal Participants - Moscow

Earlier, following his presidential campaign promise, US President Donald Trump announced that the US would withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and vowed to re-impose economic sanctions against Iran.

Russian acting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the US is exerting significant pressure on remaining parties to Iranian nuclear deal.

"We see, and you absolutely rightly said that there will be serious pressure on them, there already have been ultimatums about the need to stop trading with Iran, including deliveries of certain products to Iran, including the purchase of Iranian oil, there are already terms — 60 days, 90 days. Such a plan of massive pressure," Lavrov added.

"One thing is clear: the United States, having withdrawn from the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan has lost all its rights with respect to this document, because there are a number of provisions that grant participants certain rights," Lavrov said.

Russia stands for discussion by all remaining participants to the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear program regarding joint compensation measures for unilateral US sanctions against Iran, Sergei Lavrov said.

"There are reasons for concern over recent events, I mean a nuclear deal with Iran," he said. "This can seriously damage transatlantic relations. And if this happens, the consequences will be much broader than only Iran and the deal with it. "

