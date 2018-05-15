Putin, Macron Discuss Situation Around US Withdrawal From JCPOA – Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation after the US withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

"Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron also exchanged views on the Syrian settlement, and paid special attention to the situation following the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the settlement of Iran’s nuclear program," the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"Russia and France reaffirmed their commitment to comply with this agreement," the Kremlin added.

The current tensions around the Iranian nuclear deal followed Tuesday's announcement of the US President Donald Trump that the United States would pull out of the deal. Also, Trump announced Washington's plans to renew its sanctions against Tehran.

Tehran expressed his opposition to Trump's move, as well as German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

The Iranian nuclear deal was reached in 2015 between Iran, the P5+1 group, inducing the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States), plus Germany, and the European Union. The agreement envisions the gradual lifting of western sanctions against Iran in exchange for Tehran abandoning its nuclear program.