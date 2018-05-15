Beijing: Anti-Moscow Sanctions Won’t Harm Chinese Investors’ Interest in Russia

BEIJING(Sputnik) - Anti-Russian sanctions imposed by Washington will not affect Chinese investors’ interest in the Russian market, Beijing will continue to support bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, Liu Xuesong, the deputy director general of the Chinese Commerce Ministry’s Eurasia Affairs Department, said on Tuesday.

"Over the years, the United States has repeatedly imposed sanctions against other states unilaterally. The Chinese side is firmly against this. At present relations between Russia and China are developing very successfully, cooperation in trade and investment will not be affected by external factors… The interest of Chinese investors in Russia will not diminish," Liu told reporters.

The official added that Beijing would support Chinese companies' investments in the Russian market.

"Our Ministry of Commerce will continue to support the investment of Chinese enterprises in Russia in order to make a greater contribution to the development of bilateral trade and economic relations," he said.

The latest round of US restrictions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) was introduced on April 6, with the sanctions list including senior Russian government officials and lawmakers, as well as major business owners and private and state-owned companies under their control.





