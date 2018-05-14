Facebook Suspends 200 Apps in Review of Cambridge Analytica Scandal

”To date, thousands of apps have been investigated and around 200 have been suspended — pending a thorough investigation into whether they did in fact misuse any data,” he said in a statement.
Archibong promised to ban all apps that misuse data if evidence of such violations is found.
READ MORE: Expert Details Cambridge Analytica Investigation, Data Misuse
“There is a lot more work to be done to find all the apps that may have misused people’s Facebook data – and it will take time. We are investing heavily to make sure this investigation is as thorough and timely as possible,” Archibong said.
Facebook has in recent weeks become embroiled in a personal data breach scandal. In late March, media reported that the personal information of about 50 million Facebook users had been harvested by Cambridge Analytica without the social media site's consent during the 2016 US presidential campaign. While reportedly working for multiple political campaigns, Cambridge Analytica gathered data from these millions of social media accounts to develop a mechanism that would predict and influence the behavior of voters.
All comments
Show new comments (0)