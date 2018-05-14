UK Foreign Sec.: London Tries to Protect Businesses in Iran From US Sanctions

The UK and France are determined to preserve the essence of the Iran Nuclear Deal, Boris Johnson said.
"What we are going to do tomorrow in Brussels is we are going to have a conversation about what we can do to help UK firms, European firms have some confidence that they can still do business," Johnson said.
The UK Prime Minister said earlier that it was in both the UK and Iran's national security interests to support the deal and welcomed President Rouhani's public commitment to abide by its terms, emphasizing that it is essential that Iran continues to meet its obligations.
Customs Partnership After Brexit
"I think the prime minister's position that I've now twice applauded is completely right," Johnson stated, speaking about Theresa May's position on leaving the EU's customs union.
At the same time, Theresa May on May 13 stated that she could be trusted to deliver Brexit, but that it could not be done without compromises on all sides.
