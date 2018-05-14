White House Reveals Details of Trump, Macron Talks on Iran

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has called again for striking a new deal on Iran in phone talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, the White House said in a statement.
“President Donald J. Trump spoke yesterday with President Emmanuel Macron of France to discuss ways to ensure reciprocal and balanced trade. President Trump also reiterated the need for a comprehensive deal that addresses all aspects of Iran’s destabilizing activities in the Middle East,” the White House's statement read.
The 2015 agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was signed by China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, plus Germany, and the European Union, in a move to make Tehran abandon its nuclear program in exchange to lifting of the western sanctions.
