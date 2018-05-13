UK Welcomes Iran's Intention to Keep Nuclear Deal After US Exit - Downing Street

LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Theresa May held a phone conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday and welcomed his intention to maintain the nuclear deal after the US withdrawal, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

"The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s position that we and our European partners remain firmly committed to ensuring the Iran nuclear deal is upheld. She said it is in both the UK and Iran’s national security interests to maintain the deal and welcomed President Rouhani’s public commitment to abide by its terms, adding that it is essential that Iran continues to meet its obligations," the statement read.

US presidential national security adviser John Bolton said earlier in the day that sanctions on European companies doing business with Iran were possible, but it would depend on the policy of the European governments.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States would withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal and re-impose the sanctions that were lifted of Tehran in exchange for Iran ensuring the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

The resumption of sanctions is expected to take between 90 and 180 days.

May Calls on Iran to Halt Attacks on Israeli Forces

On May 10, the Israeli Air Force hit dozens of what it called Iranian military targets in Syria after the Iranian forces allegedly fired missiles on the Israeli forces positions in the Golan Heights.

"The Prime Minister made clear that the UK condemns the Iranian missile attacks against Israeli forces and called on Iran to refrain from any further attacks. She said it was important to avoid provocative actions to ensure peace and security in the region," the statement read.

During the conversation, May also dwelt upon the cases of dual nationals who are currently detained in Iran. The UK prime minister called for the release of these individuals from detention on humanitarian grounds.

The two leaders reiterated the importance of bilateral dialogue and said they were looking forward to the upcoming meeting between the UK, German, French and Iranian foreign ministers, and the EU foreign affairs chief in Brussels on Tuesday.

The meeting will take place as part of the ongoing foreign trip of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif dedicated to the implementation of the Iranian nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), after the US withdrawal from the multilateral agreement.