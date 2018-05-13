Register
13 May 2018
    The church of Westminster Abbey in London

    UK Welcomes Iran's Intention to Keep Nuclear Deal After US Exit - Downing Street

    © AP Photo / Frank Augstein
    LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Theresa May held a phone conversation with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday and welcomed his intention to maintain the nuclear deal after the US withdrawal, the prime minister's office said in a statement.

    "The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s position that we and our European partners remain firmly committed to ensuring the Iran nuclear deal is upheld. She said it is in both the UK and Iran’s national security interests to maintain the deal and welcomed President Rouhani’s public commitment to abide by its terms, adding that it is essential that Iran continues to meet its obligations," the statement read.

    US presidential national security adviser John Bolton said earlier in the day that sanctions on European companies doing business with Iran were possible, but it would depend on the policy of the European governments.

    READ MORE: US Not Ruling Sanctions Against EU Companies for Cooperating With Iran — Bolton

    Iranian army troops march during a parade marking National Army Day in front of the mausoleum of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 18, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Iranian Supreme Leader's Aide: 'We Will By No Means Bow to US Bullying'
    US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States would withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal and re-impose the sanctions that were lifted of Tehran in exchange for Iran ensuring the peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

    The resumption of sanctions is expected to take between 90 and 180 days.

    May Calls on Iran to Halt Attacks on Israeli Forces

    On May 10, the Israeli Air Force hit dozens of what it called Iranian military targets in Syria after the Iranian forces allegedly fired missiles on the Israeli forces positions in the Golan Heights.

    "The Prime Minister made clear that the UK condemns the Iranian missile attacks against Israeli forces and called on Iran to refrain from any further attacks. She said it was important to avoid provocative actions to ensure peace and security in the region," the statement read.

    During the conversation, May also dwelt upon the cases of dual nationals who are currently detained in Iran. The UK prime minister called for the release of these individuals from detention on humanitarian grounds.

    READ MORE: 'Open War Between Israel, Iran Would be a Regional, Global Disaster' — Professor

    An Israeli soldier stands next to signs pointing out distances to different cities, on Mount Bental, an observation post in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that overlooks the Syrian side of the Quneitra crossing, Israel May 10, 2018
    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Iran Accuses Israel of Assisting Terrorists in Syria in UN Letter
    The two leaders reiterated the importance of bilateral dialogue and said they were looking forward to the upcoming meeting between the UK, German, French and Iranian foreign ministers, and the EU foreign affairs chief in Brussels on Tuesday.

    The meeting will take place as part of the ongoing foreign trip of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif dedicated to the implementation of the Iranian nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), after the US withdrawal from the multilateral agreement.

