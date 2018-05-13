Register
    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, Britain, May 19, 2017

    Former Snowden Investigator Bullies Julian Assange's Mom on Twitter

    Former Detective Superintendent Caroline Goode of the UK Metropolitan Police turned to social media to throw a jab at WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s mother the day before Mother’s Day.

    Christine Assange is quite active on her Twitter feed, highlighting the seven-year-long detention of her son in the United Kingdom and his life in the embassy of Ecuador, where he found asylum in 2012. Her messages, however, are often met with mockery.

    READ MORE: Yeezy Does It? Pamela Anderson Asks Kanye West to Help Save Julian Assange

    An ex-Met officer, who appeared to have been the one in charge of the probe into another whistleblower’s case — Edward Snowden, tweeted at Christine Assange, “I don’t know what he’s told his old Mum, but he can leave any time he chooses. Tell him to come on out. Btw, how did you let your baby boy be the smelly kid in class?” The message has since been removed from the social network.

    It did not take long for Mrs. Assange to respond to Goode’s mockery, as she went on to defend her son, saying that she was ignorant of the facts of the case and challenged other bullies to “try harder” in their endless attempts to hurt her.

    Social media users lashed out at Goode for her “heartless” remark:

    Others, meanwhile, sent messages of support for Mrs. Assange and her “hero” son:

    Earlier this week, Ecuador’s foreign minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa stated that her government and the UK had “the intention and the interest that this be solved,” which prompted speculation that Ecuador may strip Assange of the political asylum he received in 2012 and hand him over to British and US authorities, the World Socialist Web Site reported.

    READ MORE: Ex-Assange Hater Sarah Palin Praises WikiLeaks' Head for 'Opening People's Eyes'

    Assange cannot walk out of the Ecuadorian embassy without being arrested and extradited to the United States, where he’d be charged with espionage as he has disclosed thousands of classified US documents related to military operations.

    Wikileaks founder Julian Assange speaks from the balcony of the Ecuadorean Embassy in London
    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Ecuador Prepares to Hand Julian Assange Over to UK, US - Reports
    In March, the world’s most wanted whistleblower, who has been living at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 out of fear of being extradited to the United States through Sweden, where he would have faced rape charges, was cut off from external communications by the government of Ecuador, which stated that they were suspended “due to Assange not complying with a written promise which he made with the government in late 2017, whereby he was obliged to not send messages which entailed interference in relations with other states.”

    In February, a UK court upheld the warrant for Assange’s arrest over his breach of bail terms, even though Sweden, which launched the original investigation against him, dropped the case in May 2017.

    whistleblower, Wikileaks, Julian Assange, United Kingdom, Ecuador
