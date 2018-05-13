Former Snowden Investigator Bullies Julian Assange's Mom on Twitter

Former Detective Superintendent Caroline Goode of the UK Metropolitan Police turned to social media to throw a jab at WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s mother the day before Mother’s Day.

Christine Assange is quite active on her Twitter feed, highlighting the seven-year-long detention of her son in the United Kingdom and his life in the embassy of Ecuador, where he found asylum in 2012. Her messages, however, are often met with mockery.

An ex-Met officer, who appeared to have been the one in charge of the probe into another whistleblower’s case — Edward Snowden, tweeted at Christine Assange, “I don’t know what he’s told his old Mum, but he can leave any time he chooses. Tell him to come on out. Btw, how did you let your baby boy be the smelly kid in class?” The message has since been removed from the social network.

It did not take long for Mrs. Assange to respond to Goode’s mockery, as she went on to defend her son, saying that she was ignorant of the facts of the case and challenged other bullies to “try harder” in their endless attempts to hurt her.

1) You appear ignorant of legal facts:https://t.co/UgTJ38CTkj

& https://t.co/aZIqKB7mhj



2) Australian police asked Julian to use his expert computer skills to help bust an online paedophile ring & remove a terrorist hand book



3) He successfully did so as a community service — Mrs. Christine Assange (@AssangeMrs) 12 мая 2018 г.

It's #MothersDay



To the many people sending me & my son their love.



Thank you. You warm, protect & strengthen my heart.



To the many trolls, attempting to hurt me today to stop me from speaking out against the persecution of my son by the corrupt he exposes…



Try harder! — Mrs. Christine Assange (@AssangeMrs) 13 мая 2018 г.

Social media users lashed out at Goode for her “heartless” remark:

Caroline Goode wouldn't last a month without any contact with the outside world in a small room, let alone six years as a political prisoner. Anyone who taunts Assange is a meanspirited cowardly troll. — #ReconnectJulian ⌛ (@LiveVegan) 13 мая 2018 г.

So attacking Assange's mum on twitter, the day before mothers day, when you know full well she can't see, nor communicate with her son, is your example of decency, respect, compassion, et. al?



You're a joke Caroline. pic.twitter.com/sPIwVcJBPM — Ziggy. #NoWar #HandsOffSyria (@ZiggyRichards) 13 мая 2018 г.

Others, meanwhile, sent messages of support for Mrs. Assange and her “hero” son:

Thank you for being the Mother of this very important man. — Bukerbabe 🌻🕊️ (@Athens7316) 13 мая 2018 г.

Dear lovely @AssangeMrs I can't believe anyone would be unkind to you. I've seen some of the threads. It's so heartless of them. So many of us from around the world love and support you, it's true. I hope he is free soon so your whole family can be together! ❤️ — Wendy Hijazi (@wendysone1) 13 мая 2018 г.

Hard to believe anyone would troll you. They are so stupid 🤦‍♀️ and yes. Just rise above. Your son is a hero and will go down in history as one!❤️❤️❤️❤️ — michele garman (@michelegarman3) 13 мая 2018 г.

Earlier this week, Ecuador’s foreign minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa stated that her government and the UK had “the intention and the interest that this be solved,” which prompted speculation that Ecuador may strip Assange of the political asylum he received in 2012 and hand him over to British and US authorities, the World Socialist Web Site reported.

Assange cannot walk out of the Ecuadorian embassy without being arrested and extradited to the United States, where he’d be charged with espionage as he has disclosed thousands of classified US documents related to military operations.

In March, the world’s most wanted whistleblower, who has been living at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012 out of fear of being extradited to the United States through Sweden, where he would have faced rape charges, was cut off from external communications by the government of Ecuador, which stated that they were suspended “due to Assange not complying with a written promise which he made with the government in late 2017, whereby he was obliged to not send messages which entailed interference in relations with other states.”

In February, a UK court upheld the warrant for Assange’s arrest over his breach of bail terms, even though Sweden, which launched the original investigation against him, dropped the case in May 2017.