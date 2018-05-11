US Appeals to Increase Pressure on N Korea Will Impede Peace Process - Moscow

The Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday that it couldn't understand the US appeals to increase pressure on North Korea amid the latter's readiness for a dialogue.

"We are bewildered by the incessant calls of the United States and their allies 'to continue to increase pressure on North Korea" even while Pyongyang shows readiness for a constructive dialogue on the Korean crisis settlement," the ministry said in a statement.

"This policy is extremely counterproductive and can undermine the progress achieved on this track recently," the statement said.

US President Donald Trump announced the day before that he would hold a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12 in Singapore. The location of the upcoming meeting was revealed hours after three American prisoners were released by North Korea and came back to the United States.

In April, Kim said that his country would stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles as well as shut down the nuclear test site. Trump welcomed the announcement calling it a "big progress."

The change in the relationship between the United States and North Korea comes after the United Nations Security Council imposed a series of sanctions against Pyongyang, pledging to continue the maximum pressure campaign in response to the North's nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

Trump has repeatedly stated all options were on the table to resolve the North Korea issue. He also noted that if the meeting with Kim will not take the right course, he may walk out or cancel the summit.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW