China Calls for Restraint in Wake of Israel-Iran Fire Exchange

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China responds to Israel's recent airstrikes on Iranian assets in Syria by calling on all parties concerned to exercise restraint, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a briefing on Friday.

"We have taken note of all the relevant reports and hope that all the parties concerned will remain calm, show restraint and make joint efforts to achieve regional peace and stability," Geng said, commenting on the latest Israeli attack.

On Thursday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it had hit dozens of military targets belonging to the Iranian Quds Forces in Syria after the Iranian forces allegedly fired 20 rockets at IDF positions in Golan Heights.

Later that day IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus said that Israel had informed the Russian servicemen about the planned airstrikes in advance. In its turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the situation with the Israeli attack in Syria raised concerns, calling on all parties for restraint.

According to Russian Defense Ministry, 28 Israeli F-15 and F-16 planes were used in the attack, with more than 60 air-to-ground missiles fired over various parts of Syria, half of them downed.

The strike, performed by Israel was a response to a purported bombardment of Iranian rockets. Tehran, however, denied those allegations, claiming, that the attack was carried by Syria.