Moscow Bothered By Attempts to Downplay Palestinian Issue - Lavrov

According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Moscow is worried about the state of the settlement between Palestinians and Israelis, as the US decision on Jerusalem has led it to deadlock.

Moscow would like to see a more active role for the Middle East quartet of mediators in the Israeli-Palestinian settlement, according to the Russian foreign minister.

"We are very concerned about the situation in the Palestinian-Israeli settlement; it is at a dead end. Moreover, the impasse is getting deeper, especially in the light of the US decisions on Jerusalem," Sergei Lavrov said during a meeting with UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nikolai Mladenov.

Palestine wants to establish a state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partly occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has rejected the recognition of Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and has resumed the construction of settlements in occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.

Peace attempts began in the 1970s, culminating in the 2003 road map for peace proposed by the Middle East Quartet — the United States, the United Nations, the European Union and Russia. Since then, the two-state solution has been the main objective for mediators.

