Register
11:17 GMT +311 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Navdeep Bains, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, speaks Wednesday, April 25, 2018, on Lake Union in Seattle at a news conference announcing that a partnership between Harbour Air and Kenmore Air will start offering direct one-hour seaplane flights between downtown Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, beginning Thursday

    Canadian Minister Receives Apology After Demand to Remove Turban at US Airport

    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    According to French newspaper La Presse, Canadian minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains was returning to Toronto from Detroit a year ago, and he had already undergone security checks, when a security agent asked him to take off his head-covering to pass through additional checks.

    In an interview with La Presse, the minister has revealed that the Trump administration has apologized to him after he wound up at the epicenter of a diplomatic scandal while traveling back to Canada from the United States.

    “He [security agent] told me to take off my turban. I asked him why I would have to take off my turban when the metal detector had worked properly,” Bains told the newspaper, adding that he rejected the agent’s request, as he believed “it was an intrusion” into his privacy.

    While the first security officer let him go, Bains was approached by another agent at his flight gate, demanding that the minister go back to the checkpoint and remove his turban.

    “He told me: ‘You have to take off your turban.’ I responded politely that it was not a security threat and that I had passed all the security controls. Then he asked for my name and identification. I reluctantly gave him my diplomatic passport,” Bains proceeded to say, adding that as soon as the security personnel found out his diplomatic status, they allowed him to board the aircraft.

    READ MORE: No Veil Behind Wheel: German Court Rejects Appeal Against Burqa-Ban For Drivers

    “Unfortunately these types of incidents do occur from time to time to minorities in particular. But it should never become the norm. I will continue to promote diversity and inclusion across the country as our government has done since we took office. It is exactly why I ran for office,” he said in a statement.

    Social media users, including fellow Sikhs, voiced support for the minister, calling to raise public awareness about the significance of turbans for Sikhs:

    Some US citizens have expressed sympathy for Bains, highlighting that ordinary Sikhs wouldn’t get any press coverage:

    In 2007, the United States issued Sikh Air Travelers’ Bill of Rights, stipulating that Sikhs have the right to wear turbans and religious scarves during security screenings in US airports, as well as the right not to remove their head-covering in public.

    Tags:
    Sikh, Navdeep Bains, United States, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Some Facts You May Have Missed About Jordan's Ancient City of Petra
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Commitments Under Duress?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse