Iran Won't Discuss Any Provision of Current Nuclear Deal

Tehran does not intend to negotiate on any of the provisions of the nuclear deal, and this also applies to the time of its operation, the Iranian government statement, published in response to the US withdrawal from the agreement, says.

"None of the provisions of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and its time frame, which has was negotiated over 12 years, are not to be discussed in any form," the statement published on the Iranian government website says.

The US and its allies cannot limit Iran’s right to self-defense; Tehran is not developing missiles as weapons of mass destruction, according to the government.

On May 8, US President Donald Trump declared his decision to withdraw from the JCPOA , which stipulates that Tehran preserve the peaceful nature of its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions being lifted.

Trump also stated that he would re-impose US sanctions on the country. Following Trump's statement, the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom expressed their regret over Trump's decision in a joint statement, stressing their countries' commitment to the JCPOA.