Five Most Wanted Daesh Leaders 'Just Captured' - Trump

US President Donald Trump has posted on Twitter that five of the most dangerous leaders of the Daesh* terrorist group have been caught but has not provided any details.

The US-led coalition, comprising more than 70 members, is conducting military operations against the Daesh terror group in Syria and Iraq.

Five Most Wanted leaders of ISIS just captured! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 мая 2018 г.

Earlier in April, Iraqi authorities arrested an influential leader of the Daesh terrorist group in the city of Mosul.

The US-led coalition has been launching air strikes on Syria since 2014, in an anti-Daesh mission that was not supported by the Syrian government nor the UN.

Right now, an approximated 2,000 US troops are deployed in the Arab country.

US-North Korea Meeting

The US president said he would meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12 in Singapore.

The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 мая 2018 г.

Earlier, speaking about the results of a visit to Pyongyang by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump noted that the time and place of the meeting with Kim Jong-un had been determined.

The location of the upcoming meeting was revealed hours after three American prisoners were released by North Korea and came back to the United States.

On behalf of the American people, WELCOME HOME! pic.twitter.com/hISaCI95CB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 10 мая 2018 г.

Trump said upon their arrival that he believes that Kim wants to bring North Korea "into the real world" and has high expectations for their planned meeting, which would be the first between a serving US president and a North Korean leader.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia

